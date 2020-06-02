Kannalife, Inc. Appoints Terrence O. Tormey to the Company's Board of Advisors

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. ("Kannalife" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KLFE), a biopharmaceutical medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that it has appointed biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry veteran, Terrence O. Tormey, to the Company's Board of Advisors.



Mr. Tormey's most recent position was CEO of Kibow Biotech, a company involved in the development of novel renal care treatment for chronic kidney disease. For over four decades, Mr. Tormey has held numerous C-Level management positions, board seats, and has led successful sales and marketing campaigns with well-known life sciences companies including Wyeth, OMAX Health, Prevention Pharmaceuticals, and McNeil CPC (Johnson & Johnson).

"It's really great to have Terry join our corporate advisory board and team of experts at Kannalife. His experience, vision and extraordinary body of knowledge in the life sciences industry come at a perfect time for us as we start to design our commercialization and distribution plan for Atopidine™," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.

"I am honored to serve as an advisor to Kannalife. They have remarkable scientists behind the entities in development. These scientists are addressing a most challenging unmet medical need that is pain relief without opioids. Specifically, a treatment for Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), which, when approved, will help improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients," Tormey said.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

Atopidine™ is Kannalife's novel, patented small molecule that has been shown to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties in pre-clinical testing. The same studies show that it has also outperformed cannabidiol (CBD) in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation, including cytokines, TNF-a, IL-1b, and IL-6.

KLS-13019 is Kannalife's leading patented, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Neither KLS-13019 or Atopidine have been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Their safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company's Twitter page at @Kannalife .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company's business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company's drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

