Golden State Announces Merger of Ideal Life Advisors and Lundqvist Wealth Strategies

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management ("Golden State"), a registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce the merger of Ideal Life Advisors and Lundqvist Wealth Strategies. Acting as a Golden State DBA, Gabriella Lundqvist and Daniel Poppers of Lundqvist Wealth Strategies came from Edward Jones seeking an independent business model in 2017. Jim den Dulk, prior to forming Ideal Life Advisors, also came from Edward Jones seeking a similar independent business strategy and then later decided to join forces with Golden State.

Jim first came to Golden State in search of a turnkey asset management platform and RIA support. Upon identifying Golden State would satisfy the needs of his business, he sought out Lundqvist and Poppers. Golden State has been acting as a consultant to both parties and helped facilitate the merger. Both parties have known each other for 14 years and credit their mutual passion for helping people reach their goals as the key to their success.

"The three of us have an unsurpassed dedication to our clients and are looking forward to expanding our reach in helping investors navigate the market no matter the volatility of our economy. We are excited to join forces and I appreciate the vitality, enthusiasm and new energy that Gabriella and Daniel bring to the company," says Jim den Dulk, Wealth Advisor and Partner at Ideal Life Advisors.

"Our RIA provides an ease of transition that seeks to mutually benefits all parties involved," states John Nahas, Founder and President of Golden State. "We are proud of the efforts we have made during this unprecedented health and economic crisis and contribute our success to its seamless infrastructure."

The merger transaction is complete, with den Dulk remaining in active participation alongside Lundqvist and Poppers.

"Daniel and I are both licensed advisors who enjoy providing dedicated support to our clients. With this merger, we will now increase our capacity to serve—while still maintaining the same level of service for which we are known," states Gabriella Lundqvist, CEO and Wealth Advisor at Lundqvist Wealth Strategies.

About Lundqvist Wealth Strategies

Lundqvist Wealth Strategies was founded by husband-and-wife team Daniel Poppers and Gabriella Lundqvist who have a combined 20 years' previous experience at Edward Jones Investments. Planning, customized investment solutions and personal relationships are the cornerstones of their company. Lundqvist Wealth Strategies assists clients with a focus on goals and the perspective to help them achieve and execute their financial plan. Contact Lundqvist Wealth Strategies at www.LWStrategies.com , or by phone (916) 573-2080.

About Ideal Life Advisors

Ideal Life Financial Advisors aspires to help all clients live a happier, healthier, and better quality of life. Ideal Life seeks to assist clients with defining their values and goals and in order to help them attain their vision of an ideal life. Ideal Life is a passionate partner dedicated to helping you achieve your goals. Contact Ideal Life Advisors at www.IdealLifeAdvisors.com , or by phone at (916) 235-4646.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.7 billion in brokerage and advisory assets as of April 2020. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer1, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets. Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs2, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. More information can be found at www.teamgoldenstate.com .

As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue. As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State, Lundqvist Wealth Strategies, Ideal Life Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.