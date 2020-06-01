SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ICPT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 22, 2020, Intercept issued a press release announcing that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Intercept that its tentatively scheduled June 9, 2020 advisory committee meeting (AdCom) relating to the company's new drug application (NDA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been postponed" in order to "accommodate the review of additional data requested by the FDA that the company intends to submit within the next week."

On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 12.19%, to close at $80.51 per share on May 22, 2020.

