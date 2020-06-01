Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Energy Credit Conference

HOUSTON, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) ("Par Pacific") today announced that Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Energy Credit Conference being held via webcast on June 4, 2020. Mr. Monteleone will host a presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings.



About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

