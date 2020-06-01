Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 01, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.

A webcast will be available on the investors section of the Xenon website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com