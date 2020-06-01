Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.



A webcast will be available on the investors section of the Xenon website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

