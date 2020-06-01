Market Overview

Casa Systems To Virtually Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 01, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
ANDOVER, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology and access device solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bruckner, Interim CFO & SVP, Strategy, Corporate Development, will virtually present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archive of Casa Systems' presentation will be available on the company's website at http://investors.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale.

For more information, visit Casa's website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contact
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

