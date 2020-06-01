Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividends





Southfield, Michigan, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing