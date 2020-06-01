DEADLINE ALERT for LOPE, CONN, ELAN, R: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (2) that Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (3) that Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (4) that GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Class Period: January 10, 2020 - May 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor; (2) that Elanco's distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Class Period: July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's financial results were inflated as a result of the Company's practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet because there was no reasonable basis to believe that the Company would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; and (2) that, as a result, the Company's residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles by such a degree that the Company ultimately took a $357 million depreciation charge in 2019 related to Ryder's reduction of its residual values to align them with the amounts for which they could realistically be sold.

