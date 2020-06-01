ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against The Andersons, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ANDE

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) resulting from allegations that The Andersons may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 14, 2020, media outlets reported the filing of a lawsuit against The Andersons in Ohio state court. The lawsuit alleges that The Andersons or its agents removed hundreds of thousands of dollars of fixtures, materials, and other items from the site of a former The Andersons store in West Toledo, Ohio after Talmadge Crossing LLC purchased the property, causing Talmadge Crossing "damages in excess of $500,000."

On this news, The Andersons' stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 8%, to close at $11.34 per share on May 15, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of The Andersons shareholders. If you purchased securities of The Andersons please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1863.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

