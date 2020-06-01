Drug Delivery Market to Exhibit 7.4% CAGR by 2026 and Grow from Increasing Popularity of Innovative Devices such as Wearables to Aid in Expansion of Market

Pune, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug delivery market size is forecasted to reach USD 1,801.54 billion by 2026, attributable to the rapid development of the pharmaceutical industry and the advent of drug delivery systems worldwide. The rising trend of digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry has propelled the demand for drug delivery systems for accurate, convenient, and systematic drug concentration for patients. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, "Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Injectable, Inhalation, Topical & Transdermal, Oral and Others), By Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026," the size was USD 1,021.29 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2029 to 2026.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-delivery-devices-market-102416







What is the Scope of the Report?

The report on this Market offers an extensive overview of the market, focusing on significant growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also throws light on the competitive landscape, the list of players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by the players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, the report lists the table of market segmentation based on factors such as route of administration, type, distribution channel, and geographies. Furthermore, the report offers exciting insights and key industry developments of the market that will help players make wise decisions in terms of financial investments during the forecast period. For more information on current Drug Delivery Market trends, or to purchase the report, log on to the company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-delivery-devices-market-102416







Which Factors Affect the Market Growth?



Rising Popularity of Smart Wearables will Aid in Expansion of Market

There has been a rise in demand for advanced drug delivery devices on account of increasing launch of innovative products, sufficing to consumer satisfaction and efficiency. This is a significant factor in boosting this Market growth. In addition, the advent of smart technology, user-friendly operations, and large volume doses are other factors aiding in the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of wearables, insulin jets, ocular inserts, and others are likely to help the market gain impetus in the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation:



Favorable Reimbursement Policies by Governments to Help North America Continue Dominance

From a geographical viewpoint, the global Drug Delivery Market is widespread into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America emerged dominant with a revenue generation of $428.0 billion in 2018. This is attributed to the favorable health reimbursement supported by the regional government, and increasing inclination towards elderly care.

On the other side, the growing population in nations such as India, and China, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the rising awareness about this market will help attract remarkable Market revenue in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Quick Buy - Drug Delivery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102416





Competitive Landscape:



Massive Investments for Product Development to Set High Bars for Players

The Drug Delivery Market is fragmented in nature. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio over various geographies by making huge monetary investments for research and development of better therapeutic products suitable for drug delivery devices. Apart from this, players are adopting other strategies such as company collaborations, merger and acquisition, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others to compete for the top position in the market and attract high market revenue in the coming years.





List of Major Drug Delivery Market Manufacturers are as Follows:

SHL Medical AG.

Insulet Corporation

Aptar Pharma

Consort Medical plc

BD

Pfizer Inc.

Nemera

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Others





Key Industry Developments of Drug Delivery Market Include:

March 2019 – The FDA approved Bidose Inhalation drug delivery device manufactured by Aptar Pharma. This device is meant for treating depression, as was approved as a breakthrough therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration.

August 2019 – Insights Product Development and Nemera entered into a strategic collaboration for providing drug delivery services to patients in North America. This strategy will help strengthen the product portfolio of both the entry-level companies and collectively earn significant revenues from the market.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drug-delivery-devices-market-102416





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Technological Advancements in the Drug Delivery Market Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Injectable Inhalation Topical & Transdermal Oral Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Conventional Advanced Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drug-delivery-market-102416





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Pain Management, Aesthetic Treatments, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Nasal Spray Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Salt Water Solutions, Decongestants, Steroid, Antihistamine), By Application (Asthma, Cold, Nasal Allergies), By Patient Type Infant, Paediatric, Adults), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings) Geography Forecast till 2026

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Patches, Gels), By Application (Pain Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

