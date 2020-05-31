Seattle-Based Startup wellness.global to Make Disruptions to Wellness Last-Mile Delivery

wellness.global is the marketplace and last-mile delivery platform built for brands to tell their story, display their products and reach consumers through next hour delivery in select cities. As a partner in global exposure, wellness.global functions as a principal marketing channel, delivering customers and tools for fulfillment, retention, and brand visibility as a conversion engine.

Seattle, WA, May 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Seattle-Based Startup wellness.global to Make Major Disruptions to Wellness Last-Mile Delivery

In an industry looking for both efficient delivery options and access to new markets, the future for wellness and hemp is growing.

wellness.global today announced an “ambitious agenda” in disrupting e-commerce and wellness industries. The wellness.global team in this announcement promises a contemporary connection between well-brands and consumers on a digital scale, unlike ever before. This milestone is a significant move for the company in its mission to bring last-mile mobile delivery services for wellness products into the hands of consumers with peace of mind and trust.

As an advocate for both the brands as well as their audience, wellness.global Founder and CEO Levent Hamdemir comments that, “We are on a journey to build a better life, together with our partners.”

wellness.global Founder and President Niko Kontogiannis notes, “We are building the largest Wellness fulfillment infrastructure and environmentally friendly last-mile delivery network on Earth.” As a founding mission of wellness.global, security, efficiency, and sustainability are the hallmarks to what sets the company apart from other likely competitors in adjacent markets.

“Touchless delivery to your door for all your beauty and wellness needs via our sustainable fleet, often in less than an hour.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Initial break into $61.6 billion for last-mile delivery market.

An innovation channel for 1,000’s of consumer health & wellness brands.

A commitment to a fully sustainable supply chain model by tapping into a growing market for economical energy-efficient transportation options.

Additionally, in light of local and global health concerns, wellness.global's operations are built to ensure the safety and comfort of our community and team. Hamdemir emphasizes that, "Touchless delivery is offered on every order while customers are tending to their health & wellness needs via our sustainable fleet, often in less than an hour."

To learn more about wellness.global visit wellness.global and @wellness.global on Instagram, as well as hello@wellness.global for additional inquires on internal investor and vendor relations documents.

wellness.global is the marketplace and last-mile delivery platform built for brands to tell their story, display their products and reach consumers through next hour delivery in select cities. As a partner in global exposure, wellness.global functions as a principal marketing channel, delivering customers and tools for fulfillment, retention, and brand visibility as a conversion engine.

