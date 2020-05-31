eMudhra Adds Soft & Net Solutions to Their Growing Partner Network in the Americas

eMudhra, a global digital enabler and a premier provider of AI based Analytics and Cybersecurity solutions for education, banking, insurance, and manufacturing sectors in the Americas, has successful signed up Soft & Net Solutions - an authorized Certifying Authority in Peru - as a partner.

Somerset, NJ, May 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- eMudhra, a global digital enabler and a premier provider of AI based Analytics and Cybersecurity solutions for education, banking, insurance, and manufacturing sectors in the Americas, announced that they have successful signed up Soft & Net Solutions - an authorized Certifying Authority in Peru - as a partner. As a strategic partner, Soft & Net Solutions will now market eMudhra’s products, particularly eMudhra’s AI driven process automation solution - emSigner - along with SSL certificates and AATL enabled Digital Certificates to meet the growing demands in the LATAM market, especially in Peru and Chile.

Soft & Net Solutions is in the process of deploying emCA, eMudhra’s cloud based PKI solution, to issue AATL enabled Digital Certificates to their customers operating in a wide variety of industries. Simultaneously, the company is also working on deploying and reselling emSigner to local businesses. The distribution of eMudhra sponsored SSL certificates to local organizations is also in the pipeline.

“Soft & Net Solutions and eMudhra is a powerful combination. We believe that this partnership will not only augment our company's digital offering, but will also serve our greater vision of driving digital transformation across the length and breadth of the region,” says Amit Panchal, SVP and Region Head – Americas, eMudhra.

“We are sure that the partnership with eMudhra will not only enhance our leadership in Peru, but it will also allow the expansion of digital security services nationwide and throughout the region," says Carlos Dextre, Manager Director, Soft & Net Solutions.

About eMudhra:

eMudhra is focused on secure digital transformation, enabling organizations to progress and evolve without sacrificing the thing that matters most in the society, trust. eMudhra has an end-to-end stack around trust services and related applications ranging from trust certificates to core Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and encryption applications. Some of the areas of focus are around paperless transformation, identity management, AI-driven digital initiatives and building digital trust ecosystems at all levels.

eMudhra chairs the Asia PKI Consortium, an executive member of the Cloud Signature Consortium, a member of the CA Browser Forum, and domain coordinator for UN CEFACT Council around blockchain and digital transformation initiatives. Having been in business for over 12 years and having built a reach that spans more than 40 countries, eMudhra is deeply committed to bringing change and helping societies to not just go digital but to go digital in a secure way.

Visit the www.emudhra.com for more information.

About Soft & Net Solutions:

Soft & Net Solutions is a Peruvian company founded in 2007, dedicated to providing comprehensive high-tech solutions with a preponderance of digital identity, process automation, electronic invoicing and project management.

The company has highly qualified professionals with world-class degrees and certifications in their respective specialties that are homogeneously oriented. This allows them to guarantee good results, meeting criteria of efficiency, quality, competitiveness and profitability. Soft & Net Solutions enhances this value by creating a stable work environment that helps each of its members achieve their professional and personal goals.

Visit the website www.soft-net.com.pe for more information.

Contact Information:

eMudhra Inc.

Amit Panchal

+1-831-777-4805

Contact via Email

www.emudhra.com

