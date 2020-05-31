An inspiring conversation with author Katherine Pratt unpacking the often-complicated topic of forgiveness.

Los Angeles, CA, May 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hillsong Channel is excited to announce the upcoming airing of Natalie Manuel Lee’s exclusive interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, author of several books including her latest, "The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable." In this fascinating conversation - premiering on YouTube on June 5, 2020 - Katherine, wife of actor Chris Pratt, and the daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, shares insights into the power of forgiveness in the light of her research and personal experience.

Calling forgiveness “a gift you give yourself,” Katherine shares transparently about her struggle and journey with forgiveness. Regarding the upcoming program, host Natalie Manuel Lee says, “In a world peppered with hurt, injustice and pain, I’m confident that many will find this new show to be heartfelt and emotionally moving.”

Katherine Pratt is a much-loved author who writes on the raw and real issues of life like self-image, confidence and purpose. Her first book, "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back," is a personal journey to encourage women to achieve confidence and a positive self-image. Katherine’s latest book, "The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable" is a collection of real-life stories of forgiveness.

Katherine married actor Chris Pratt in June 2019, and they recently announced they are expecting their first child.

Hillsong Channel’s program “Now with Natalie,” co-executive produced by Natalie Manuel Lee, is a vehicle to explore society’s obsession with pop culture while examining the role social media plays in our perception of ourselves and our sense of worth. Her interviews seek to separate the glossy and retouched “highlight reel” from the raw truth through authentic storytelling and sharing of her guests’ life experiences. Season 2 of “Now with Natalie” premieres Fall 2020.

Hillsong Channel broadcasts inspiring worship, encouraging teaching and creative programming to over 66 million homes in the U.S. and another 100 million households in 180 countries around the globe. Viewers can watch the free Livestream 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at HillsongChannel.com/live or subscribe to “Hillsong Channel” on YouTube.

Contact: Stephanie Blauwkamp, HillsongChannel@hillsong.com, 714-595-9238

Contact Information:

Hillsong Channel

Stephanie Blauwkamp

714-595-9238

Contact via Email

hillsongchannel.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813727

Press Release Distributed by PR.com