Global Rollout for Pcdata's Pick-to-Light Systems at Meal Kit Company Marley Spoon

Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata Logistics Automation, a global leader in Pick and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced that they are rolling out Pick to Light Systems globally for meal kit company Marley Spoon.

East Granby, CT, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Marley Spoon and Pcdata Logistics Automation, a Light Directed Order Fulfillment specialist and system integrator have partnered up. This partnership resulted in a roll-out of Pick by Light systems in Marley Spoon fulfillment centers worldwide. The first systems went live in the US in Texas, New Jersey, and California, followed by systems in the Netherlands, Europe. The Pcdata Light Directed Order Fulfillment systems are also implemented in Australia, in Sydney and in Melbourne.

Working together, Pcdata and Marley Spoon developed these innovative concepts, tailored to each Marley Spoon brand and specific market requirements, whereby all ingredients are either picked directly into boxes or meal kit bags. Pcdata, as acting system integrator, integrated it’s Pick to Light hardware and software, with intelligent conveyors and other related material handling equipment.

About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is a global subscription-based meal kit service that delivers recipes and pre-portioned seasonal ingredients, making it easy to cook a delicious dinner at home. Founded in 2014, Marley Spoon currently operates in three primary regions: United States, Australia and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands). In the US, the company offers two services, Martha & Marley Spoon, a partnership with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands featuring Martha Stewart's award-winning recipes and Dinnerly, the first affordable meal kit to launch in the US market. www.marleyspoon.com

About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers flexible, simple and smart warehouse optimization solutions. Pcdata’s Pick- and Put to Light solutions are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors and significant cost savings; For more information visit www.pcdata-logistics.com

Contact Information:

Pcdata Logistics Automation

Ruud Hendrix

860-844-1086

Contact via Email

https://www.pcdata-logistics.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813666

Press Release Distributed by PR.com