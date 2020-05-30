Varicose Veins Doctors Helps Its Clients Build Muscle and Sculpt Their Body Using the Latest Emsculpt Technology in New York

The clinic uses cutting edge technology for effective body sculpting treatment that improves muscle definition while burning fat.

New York, NY, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- For the past several years, Varicose Veins Doctors in New York has enjoyed the reputation as one of the top-ranked clinics for effective treatments of various vein disorders.

The clinic offers customized treatment plans for addressing each patient's unique needs by using cutting-edge medical equipment and educates them in preventive care.

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in venous disorders. One of the main causes of vein-related issues is rapid weight gain and obesity. The added fat increases the pressure in the veins, causing them to weaken, thereby increasing the risk of venous disorders.

Seeing how common exercise plans and fad diets have had little success in effectively reducing the excess weight, Varicose Veins Doctors now offers the revolutionary Emsculpt technology to help its patients achieve their ideal weight goals.

A representative of the clinic recently spoke about the latest treatment being offered by them. He said, “Weight gain has become a major concern in the United States. There has been a steady increase in obesity rates and the resulting diseases such as cardiovascular issues and venous disorders. We acquired the Emsculpt machine to help out clients shed the excess weight easily instead of relying on difficult to follow diet and exercise plans.”

Emsculpt is one of the latest non-surgical treatments that help men and women sculpt their bodies. The minimally invasive procedure works by using High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic technology that stimulates contractions in the muscles. It can be used on any part of the body and is usually used to improve abdominal tone, develop a firmer abdomen, and strengthen the abdominal muscles.

“The best part about Emsculpt is that the patient doesn’t have to do anything. The pain-free procedure is done in several 30-minute sessions according to the client’s requirements. The machine stimulates muscles to contract while our patients lie back and relax. The frequent contractions trigger the breakdown of fat cells in the targeted area while making the muscle definition more prominent,” the spokesperson explained.

The FDA-approved method has proven effective in several studies and provides notable natural-looking results in just 2 to 6 weeks after the first treatment. The treatment does not require any downtime, and the patient can resume normal activities the moment they leave the clinic.

Emsculpt also offers long-term results along with permanent fat loss in most cases. Varicose Veins Doctors ensures the safest and best possible treatments for its clients by following strict SOPs and employing the services of experienced professionals.

More information about their revolutionary Emsculpt procedure and other available treatments can be found on their website.

