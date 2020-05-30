Pinky's Iron Doors Upholds Quality and Safety Standards by Offering Sterilized Wrought Iron and Steel Doors Online

The California-based company helps customers purchase sanitized, disinfected, and sterilized wrought iron and steel doors across the nation.

Vernon, CA, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As the COVID-19 pandemic shifts businesses online, customers have become heavily reliant on e-commerce. However, the pandemic has increased concerns around product packaging and safety SOPs.

With over 42 years of experience in designing and manufacturing steel and iron doors, Pinky’s Iron Doors takes strict measures to ensure that each product is assiduously sterilized before packaging. Considering the circumstances, the company’s quality control department has been taking additional precautionary measures to ascertain that all packaging material is thoroughly sanitized and disinfected.

According to a representative of the company, “We’ve been hyper-focused on prioritizing and ensuring customer safety during the pandemic. This includes complete closure of our showroom in compliance with the guidelines set by the Department of Health and state officials.

"Our 24/7 online availability helps customers undertake residential projects and receive intricately designed iron pivot doors, iron sliding doors, steel passage doors, and wrought iron entry doors from the comfort of their home. With each iron and steel door being meticulously sterilized, customers can rest assured that they’re receiving safe packages."

The company offers durable, aesthetically appealing, secure, and fully-functional iron French doors and steel Dutch doors, enabling residents to revamp their spaces during the lockdown period. Their state-of-the-art door handles and door locks are designed by experts to ensure optimal security.

Their current nationwide sale enables customers to save up to 60% on special doors - including wrought iron accordion doors and dynamic steel front doors.

“As social distancing continues, we encourage people to remain indoors and prioritize their health. Our 24/7 online availability extends to our Instagram page. Homeowners, interior designers, house flippers, and other members of the community who are seeking high-quality iron and steel doors can reach out to us for design tips, inspiration, makeover ideas, and information regarding our products.

"We also offer financing with Affirm to help customers save during the ongoing economic instability,” they concluded.

The company’s expert design consultants help customers bring their visualizations to life by creating customized designs. Their highly-skilled artisans utilize cutting-edge techniques, years of experience, the finest resources, and innovative equipment to engineer high-quality custom steel pivot doors, iron wine cellar doors, iron patio doors, and thermally broken doors, among others.

Their strict sterilization process also mandates that each product be handled by staff members, warehousemen, transporters, and couriers who wear PPE. The California-based company offers free nationwide shipping during a selected period to further facilitate and economize the process for customers.

About Pinky’s Iron Doors

With over 42 years of experience, Pinky’s Iron Doors offers an extensive selection of expertly designed and crafted wrought iron and steel doors. Their focus on quality control ensures each customer receives innovative designs that enhance residential aesthetic appeal and exuberance.

They also offer a wide range of transoms and sidelights for wrought iron and steel entry doors.

Contact Details

Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058

Phone: 844-843-6677

Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com

Contact Information:

Pinky's Iron Doors

Arin Der

844-843-6677

Contact via Email

https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813669

Press Release Distributed by PR.com