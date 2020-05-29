Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Mark Parker as Vice President of Its Midtown-Falls Real Estate Sales Office

21 Year Real Estate Veteran Joins #1 Real Estate Company in the Triangle

Raleigh, NC, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, the leading real estate company in the Central North Carolina, has hired Mark Parker as Vice President of its Midtown-Falls sales office located at 5000 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. “His local knowledge, commitment to our industry and helping agents grow their business has led to his past success and I'm very happy he is bringing that to our office,” said Susan Holbrook, Senior Vice President and Broker in Charge of the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Midtown-Falls office.

"I am beyond thrilled to have two Raleigh real estate icons co-managing our Midtown-Falls office, in Susan Holbrook and Mark Parker,” said David Jones, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Chief Executive Officer. "Mark is a proven real estate professional with over two decades of success as both a sales associate and as a manager. Most importantly, he truly cares about the people he works with and is dedicated to helping them succeed.”

Parker earned his real estate license in 1999 and became a top producing agent in the Triangle. In 2009, after a successful career as an agent and earning his way on the Triangle Business Journal’s Top Residential Real Estate agents in the Triangle, Parker became the Broker-in-Charge for the Fonville Morisey Stonehenge office. “As a manager, my role has an objective of developing and encouraging others to succeed by doing the right tasks every day, every week, every month, so that they become the best they can be,” said Parker.

Prior to moving to the United States in 1987 to attend Elon University, Parker had lived in five different countries: Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa, Belgium, and Brazil. “The experience of living in different countries gave me a tremendous opportunity to learn about many different cultures and social diversities. That is the core of what has made me the person I am today,” said Parker. After college, he went on to work as a stockbroker and owned several small businesses before joining Fonville Morisey Realty in 1999.

Parker believes strongly in giving back and is very involved with the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS, having served as president of the association in 2016 and currently serves as the Regional Vice President for our local area. Additionally, Parker is on the NC REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS Board of Directors, the Government Affairs Committee, Public Relations Committee and the REALTOR Foundation of Wake County. “I decided to get involved and give back to our industry is because never before has an industry impacted so many lives on so many levels. We are so fortunate to do what we do every day,” said Parker.

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston operates 16 real estate sales offices in North Carolina from Mebane in the west to Goldsboro in the east. Those interested in joining the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate team may visit www.joinhpw.com for further information.

About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Howard Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com. Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CBHPW.

