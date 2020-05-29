Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Announcing Contractors Wardrobe's New Product Release: uShield™

PR.com  
May 29, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Released today and available on Home Depot's website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows you to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.

Valencia, CA, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During this season, Contractors Wardrobe has continued to provide products and services to their customers all over the country. With these times also come new and improved opportunities to make sure that the health of on-site employees of organizations is also a priority.

One of these opportunities is their newest product: uShield™.
Released today and available on Home Depot’s website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows an individual to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.

This product is certain to help the country’s workforce stay safe and healthy.

To view the uShield product (offered in three sizes) on Home Depot’s website, please go here.

Contact Information:
Contractors Wardrobe
Dominic DeMaria
(661) 257-1177
Contact via Email
cwdoors.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813565

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com