COVID-19 Survivor Warns Others with a Video; Metro-Detroiter Wants to Spread Story Nationally to Flatten the Curve

Victor Cunningham created a video "Do Not Underestimate COVID-19" to discuss his story with the world after being hospitalized. His experience has been from hallucination to the fear of being ostracized by family and friends by testing positive. The video was produced within one week with the help of Sylvester Foster, owner of Seal Productions.

Detroit, MI, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Victor Cunningham created a video “Do Not Underestimate COVID-19” to discuss his story with the world after being hospitalized. Cunningham says after “the gut wrenching experience” he felt, he had a responsibility to spread his message and caution others on how dangerous COVID-19 is to your body. His experience has been from hallucination to the fear of being ostracized by family and friends by testing positive. The video was produced within one week with the help of Sylvester Foster, owner of Seal Productions. Cunningham shared his vision and story with Foster and the two created this powerful message remotely from each other's home. Cunningham gives praises to Foster on his direction and producing his story in hopes to flatten the curve.

View Victor’s Story titled “Do Not Underestimate COVID-19” via https://youtu.be/Tmn0e08yDAQ.

Before Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan created stricter rules for Michigan residents, COVID numbers were relatively low in comparison to other states in early March. Cunningham abided by the rules of social distancing and continued to work as an Area Manager of a telecommunication company. Approximately the third week of March, Cunningham began having what he thought was cold sinus symptoms. He tried to get tested for COVID-19 and was denied stating he wasn’t sick enough and sent home to quarantine. He began administering over the counter meds until he lost his appetite and trying to force feed himself.

On March 26 Cunningham called 911 as his symptoms worsened. He was tested for COVID-19 immediately and his doctor asked to test an experimental drug, hydroxychloroquine. A drug President Donald Trump has recently spoken boldly about on Twitter. Cunningham stated this drug helped eject COVID-19 out of his system but it wasn’t an easy process. Cunningham says “hallucination and bad dreams” caused him to be scared to sleep while being hospitalized. His late parents (Joseph and Florida Cunningham) and his faith helped him to push through when he wanted to give up.

Being hospitalized Cunningham says he felt his father embraced him nightly, telling him to stop crying.

Today Cunningham shares his message boldly by saying “Do Not Underestimate COVID-19” with his newly released video produced by Seal Productions. Cunningham says “Don’t give up, either you can give out but you can never give up” something his late mother, Florida Cunningham, would remind him during tough times and he held onto with COVID-19.

If you would like more information about this topic and interviews, please call Andrea Beasley at 248.416.0934 or email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.

About Seal Productions:

Seal Productions was established by Sylvester Foster in 2018. Seal Productions founded in Detroit, MI and is known for both photography and videography. Sylvester produced and directed the “Do Not Underestimate COVID-19” video message to spread Victor Cunningham's message to respect the guidelines to staying safe and free of COVID-19.

If you would like more information about this topic and interviews, please call Andrea Beasley at 248.416.0934 or email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.

Contact Information:

Stellar PR Firm

Andrea Beasley

864-326-5285

Contact via Email

www.stellarprfirm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813583

Press Release Distributed by PR.com