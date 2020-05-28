Market Overview

Sale of Ameristor Self Storage, Thomson, Georgia

PR.com  
May 28, 2020
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the Sale of Ameristor Self Storage, located in Thomson, Georgia.

Hilton Head Island, SC, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ameristor Self Storage, located in Thomson, Georgia, has been sold to Copper Storage Solutions, an Alabama LLC.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Bobby Moss, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker firm in the Southeast, arranged the sale, representing the Seller.

The facility is comprised of 189 traditional and climate controlled storage units on 3 parcels, totaling 14.6 +/- acres, and offers U-Haul truck rentals. The site offers significant expansion for additional indoor and outdoor storage or other mixed-use assets. Amenities include lighting, fencing and a gated entry with a personalized keypad. With recent additions of new storage units, the facility is currently comprised of 23,178 rentable square feet and was sold at a contract price of $950,000.

Thomson is situated 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia and 115 miles east of Atlanta, Georgia, just minutes from Interstate 20.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry. Brokerage services are available in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information, please contact Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM at (843) 342-7650 or dale@midcoastproperties.com, or Bobby Moss at (864) 569-2786, bobby@midcoastproperties.com.

Contact Information:
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
Contact via Email
www.midcoastproperties.com

