Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bay Equity Home Loans Donates $135,000 to Food Banks

PR.com  
May 28, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Corte Madera, CA, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bay Equity and its employees are responding to the overwhelming need of food banks with a donation of $135,000.

“In this pandemic, with more than 36 million Americans unemployed, the demand for food assistance in the United States has skyrocketed,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer, Brett McGovern. “Bay Equity and its 14 regions are donating to 49 food banks to help our neighbors in need.”

“Bay Equity’s Core Values include a commitment to give back to the communities in which we serve,” said President, Casey McGovern. “With so many families seeking help to put food on the table, we are gratified to be able to support the great work of food banks and help make a difference.”

About Bay Equity:
Bay Equity is a family-owned, full-service retail mortgage lender. Social Survey has rated it Top Ten for Customer Satisfaction among the nation’s largest mortgage companies. Founded in 2007, Bay Equity Home Loans is licensed in 42 states.

For more information about Bay Equity LLC and Bay Equity Home Loans, please visit: www.bayequityhomeloans.com.

Media Contact:
Kurt Eckert
PR & Communications Specialist
Bay Equity LLC
503.305.2636
keckert@bayeq.com

Contact Information:
Bay Equity Home Loans
Kurt Eckert
503-305-2636
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813498

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com