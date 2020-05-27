Posh Home Sales Announces POSH Roadshow of Charleston, SC

Welcome to Charleston's only curated collection event for a unique and unusual roadshow experience.

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After almost 12 years, POSH has had many estate sales throughout the LowCountry and has learned a few things about what people from Charleston like, want and are interested in buying.

POSH knows that sales in the future may never be the same as they have been, but feel that human nature and the desires associated with buying and selling will return. Of course, to what degree is yet to be discovered.

​POSH states that in the past, they have taken on sales that were filled with items that were no longer relevant. These included many pieces of reproduction brown furniture, overly large items, too much fuss and frill, too many pedestrian art and accessory items and other merchandise that have lost their desirability. Generational changes and lifestyle trends have made dining room furniture, TV armoires, matched sets of furniture, china sets and on and on, undesirable.

POSH will continue to sell these items in estate sales. However, POSH has developed a new, unique and exciting business concept.

POSH has created a business concept called POSH Roadshow of Charleston.

POSH Roadshow’s owners want to assemble a curated collection to reflect POSH's prior experience and sales results indicating what buyers buy.

The POSH Roadshow concept is different from a traditional estate sale. A traditional estate sale, the choices are what the estate has to sell. However, with POSH Roadshow, the items will include things that customers want to own.

POSH Roadshow events will be presented in department store format consisting of smaller specialty shops of like category merchandise.

The shops will include:

The Local Art and Artisans Shop

The Designer Shop

The Antique and Vintage Toys, Electronics, Games - Baby Boomer Curiosity Crave Shop

The Garden and Garden Decorative Item Shop

The Home Furnishings and Accessories Shop

The Gift Shop

POSH Roadshow events will be held over four to five evenings. The venues for these events will vary. One event may be in an empty storefront on King Street, a local community hall in Summerville, a large empty house on Sullivan’s Island or an auction barn in Mount Pleasant. The locations will be selected based on having enough safe and lighted parking in a generally safe and secure area of the LowCountry.

An added attraction is the on-site presence of a licensed appraiser. The appraiser will provide either a complimentary valuation of market worth or an accurate (fee associated) appraisal for an item. This is a great opportunity to find hidden treasures in cabinets, attics and garages.

​Candace Daugherty founded Palmetto Estate Liquidators and POSH Estate Sales over eleven years ago. These services have been helping people in the LowCountry to sell their personal property during some of the worst times of their lives such as divorce, job loss, foreclosure and death.

Candace Daugherty has a BS in Interior Architecture from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA and an MBA in Marketing and New Business Development from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.

Over the decades, Candace has owned Retail Optimization International (ROI) and Strategies and Tactics for Optimizing Retail Environments (STORE), both of which implemented successful strategies in retail planning, design and merchandising small and large retail store prototypes throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and South Africa. Other start-ups have included Faux FX, Palmetto Estate Liquidators and POSH Estate Sales.

