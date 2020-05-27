Denali Advanced Integration Named to the 2020 Tech Elite 250 by CRN

Tech Elite 250 List Honors the Highest-Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications

Redmond, WA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size.

Organizations featured on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations - enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support - are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason."

Denali’s portfolio of technology solutions and services address the needs of large Enterprise organizations with a global footprint. From mobile technology and managed mobility services to networking, data center, cloud and infrastructure technology, Denali’s technical teams continue to deliver results globally.

"Our technical teams are committed to continued mastery of the technologies we deploy, integrate and manage. We take great pride in the certifications we’ve achieved and are always looking to attain new skills to best support our customer needs," says Clayton Daffron, Director of Solution Architecture at Denali. "During these challenging times, we’ve seen our engineers and architects step up to deliver integrated, persona-based Distributed Workforce solutions leveraging years of network, mobility and security expertise. We’ll continue to innovate and collaborate with our partners and customers to help us all move forward, together."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 is featured in CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali delivers exceptional Enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Since 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally. Learn more at www.Denaliai.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Contact Information:

Denali Advanced Integration

Ahmad Daher

425-943-5578

Contact via Email

www.denaliai.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813503

Press Release Distributed by PR.com