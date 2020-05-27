New CMM Calibration Connoisseur Revolutionizes ECM's Growing Calibration Services Division

Kristofer Martin will be joining ECM from CMM Technology, where he spent the last several years performing calibrations and repairs on coordinate measuring machines throughout North America. Kristofer will be bringing his extensive experience in CMM technology to ECM's rapidly growing calibration services sector.

Boston, MA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ECM – Global Measurement Solutions today announced that Kristofer Martin will be heading up the rapidly growing calibration services division for the privately-owned, global, metrology services company effective May 2020.

Kristofer Martin will be joining ECM from CMM Technology, where he spent the last several years performing calibrations and repairs on coordinate measuring machines throughout North America. Kristofer will be bringing his extensive experience in CMM technology to ECM’s rapidly growing calibration services sector. This service sector of ECM is an accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Laboratory assuring customers that ECM is compliant to the highest quality standard in the industry.

“I’ve been working with coordinate measuring machines my whole career,” says Kristofer Martin. “I know CMMs inside and out and have worked with all name brands. I joined ECM to be one of their CMM calibration experts, but I also have great aspirations of growing the instrument calibration business exponentially in the coming years, and strengthening CMM calibrations in ECM’s vast list of instruments they calibrate is just one way I plan to achieve that goal.”

“I’ve known of Kristofer for years. I have always admired his expertise in the CMM world and that is one reason I knew he would be an essential addition to our growing team here at ECM,” says Gary Confalone, President/CEO of ECM. "His raw ability to assess and diagnose an issue, whether in a repair situation or a software challenge provides an incredible diversity to our calibration division. We have been able to offer superior instrument calibration services for years and now with Kris we can expand our CMM calibration capacity which will better serve our customers."

About ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (ECM)

ECM - Global Measurement Solutions is a globally recognized contract measurement company focused on 3D laser scanning, building design, and documentation services. Its team of expert engineers delivers a wide range of services, including quality dimensional metrology, scanning and alignment, calibration, equipment rentals, and reverse engineering. An industry leader for almost 20 years, ECM’s licensed professional architects and certified metrology engineers provide specialized technical services, as well as offering in-house equipment rentals and calibrations. The MA-based firm successfully caters to a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, power generation, architecture, construction, and shipbuilding. ECM takes pride in the ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ dimensional metrology, 3D scanning, and architectural engineering needs.

