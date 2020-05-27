ToolCASE Steps Up Continuous Real Time Fraud Prevention for Major Industries

Greenwood Village, CO, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Denver based tech company, ToolCASE, is ramping up their fraud prevention offerings during this uncertain time when businesses are facing a bevy of issues from loss of employees, to reduction of department personnel, to management of online services, and movement to an online work force.

Amid these changes, however large or small, a shift in fraudulent activities grows. Fraudulent players are diversifying their activities across the board and expanding into the less-protected company and consumer touchpoints. How are companies to monitor and protect themselves when their own businesses are making major shifts at present?

This is where ToolCASE comes into play. They are focused on fostering new relationships and taking practical steps in executing extreme care of client’s online systems.

For over two decades, ToolCASE, LLC has specialized in remote Oracle Database Administration, Linux/Unix System Admin and System Storage Admin. Their expertise lay in real-time risk and fraud detection for their clients.

RembrandtAI™, their proprietary AI system, gives institutions the ability to identify fraud and measure risk in real-time, across all channels, with an easy to use visual dashboard. They detect fraud as it’s happening.

As noted in Forbes recent article, "Fraud: An Inevitable Symptom Of COVID-19":

“Criminals are setting their sights on bigger ticket items. ACI Worldwide noted that in March, fraudulent attempted transactional value grew by 13% Year-over-year. At the beginning of January there was a 7.5% growth rate of new accounts being opened on food service sites; at the end of March this new account rate had skyrocketed to 36%. Economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus may also fuel increases in item-not-received (INR) fraud and friendly fraud.”

Some of the top fraudulent activities for companies and consumers to be aware of are in addition to the listed above are:

- Fraudulent emails/masked emails that capture consumer information or to divert money

- Return fraud

- Account takeovers – used to gain access to personal information, loyalty points, monetary information, etc.

- Phishing and charity scams

- Online versions of card skimming

- Bogus referral credits

The list does not stop there. Now is a critical time for companies that rely heavily on manual reviews to take into consideration automation for fraud prevention across their platforms.

Headquartered in the Denver Technological Center, ToolCASE has clients located throughout the United States and provides their customers with a wide range of remote database administration and system administration service delivery options.

They maintain and enhance the reliability, stability, and redundancy of their customer’s IT systems through proactive monitoring, administration, and recommend architecture and system parameters, following proven and tested industry best practices.

ToolCASE caters their products to the following industries:

- Airlines, Financial services, Business services, Oil & Gas,

- Retail & online stores, Health and medical, Government,

- Manufacturing, and Transportation.

According to the owners, “We are changing the world by defining the next era of diversity leveraging data, analytics, and cognitive technology for greater innovation and inclusion.”

