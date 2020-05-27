GNW Announced They Are Working with School Districts Across the Unites States to Provide Reusable Face Masks for Students and Faculty to Prepare for School Reopenings

Good News Warehouse is now supplying bacteria killing, washable and reusable face masks to several schools and school districts across the country. The new Bio-Mask is the smartest filtering technology available for face masks today. Being washable and reusable makes them a perfect solution to help students and teachers returns safely to school in the Fall of 2020.

Myrtle Beach, SC, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Good News Warehouse is excited to announce it has recently begun working with several schools and school districts across the United States in preparation for reopening in the Fall of 2020.

The new partnerships will help provide washable, reusable, bacteria killing face masks to students and faculty as schools prepare to reopen in the Fall of 2020.

Cass Lowrie, founder and owner of Good News Warehouse, recently said, "We are excited, thankful and honored to help provide children, teachers and administrators across the country with the new Bio-Mask.

"The Bio-Mask has a bacteria killing silver ion filter. It is also washable and reusable which makes it a perfect solution for both students and teachers. These masks will help keep students and staff as safe as possible when schools reopen."

Lowrie went on to say, "As a father of four children in school, I am deeply concerned about the safety of our children and their teachers when schools reopen this Fall. Unfortunately, it appears we will have to learn to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. Wearing masks and social distancing for students and teachers will become the new normal."

Good News Warehouse has contracted with multiple manufacturers to make the bacteria killing, silver ion filtered, Bio-Masks. They will be available in both child and adult sizes.

GNW offers bulk pricing discounts to government agencies, school districts, NGO's and large organizations. For more information on the Bio-Mask and partnerships with Good News Warehouse, please visit their website: www.GoodNewsWarehouse.com

Contact Information:

Good News Warehouse

Cass Lowrie

843-323-2820

Contact via Email

www.goodnewswarehouse.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813481

Press Release Distributed by PR.com