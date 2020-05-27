Instill Inc. Responds to the COVID-19 Pandemic with Career Opportunities

COVID-19: From Pandemic to Career; Instill Inc. is prepared for the "New Normal" in the workforce.

Gaithersburg, MD, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of mass devastation. Many of our nation's working class have lost their jobs or cannot return to work leaving their livelihoods at stake. Companies are being forced to shut their doors or transition into “work from home” positions. This has left a number of companies who are in direct contact with the public such as retail & restaurants open to failure unless they can get creative with their business tactics.

Instill Inc. has been affected by the pandemic and was forced, for a time, to halt all major operations. The nature of Instill Inc. is centered around being in contact with the public. In order to keep both the staff and public safe, the leaders of Instill drew from their creativity to continue minimal daily operations as safe as possible. During this pandemic Marlene Gladden, CEO and Innovative Director, has continuously kept engagement levels of team members high. Ms. Gladden hosted a number of Zoom conference calls for training, Team Nights, and Virtual Interviews. “I felt it was important to still stay connected and Zoom definitely helped us do that. We were able to do live training, discuss goals and action plans, and also have a little fun playing Family Feud Zoom Team Nights,” says Ms. Gladden.

Instill Inc. has prepared to give back to their local communities by providing career opportunities where people can be in more control of their livelihoods. They have new technology as well as face masks they will use in their daily operations to keep their team and their customers safe. Some of their newest additions are iPads with stylist pens that will be disinfected after every use. “We have focused heavily on what we can implement to integrate social distancing into our work environment. We have processes in place for clients and employees,” stated Ms. Gladden.

This marketing firm is excited to resume business using new and innovative methods suggested by the CDC. They are currently conducting Virtual Interviews for Entry Level Marketing and Management positions. “We have focused heavily on what we can implement to integrate social distancing into our work environment. We have processes in place for clients and employees. Our interview process is conducted entirely online," says Ms. Gladden. Instill Inc will continue to make the necessary adjustments to keep their clients happy and business thriving during this pandemic.

For more information about the career opportunities at Instill Inc. or to apply for one of their open positions please visit www.instillinc.com

Contact Information:

Instill Inc.

Rochelle Lathan

301-835-9864

Contact via Email

instillinc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813458

Press Release Distributed by PR.com