Veego Achieves Seal of Excellence from the European Commission's Horizon 2020

As Internet use surges, Internet Service Providers depend on Veego technology to maintain a high quality experience in every home.

New York, NY, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the experience of every Internet user in the connected home, announced that it has been awarded the Seal of Excellence from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 project. To win this highly competitive award, Veego passed three stringent assessment thresholds: excellence, impact, and quality and efficiency of implementation.

The award was bestowed on Veego following a meticulous evaluation by an international panel of independent experts who assessed Veego’s project proposal for making a significant impact on escalating home Internet use in the era of coronavirus.

“We are proud of this significant recognition by Horizon 2020. Their Seal of Excellence confirms Veego’s contribution to the quality of personal Internet use especially in the shadow of COVID-19,” stated Amir Kotler, Veego CEO.

Internet usage has increased significantly over the last three months due to social distancing and isolation at home. School children and working parents increasingly use distance learning, video conferencing and other Internet-enabled services to conduct their daily business. With the increased use, Veego notes increased problems.

Employed by Internet Service Providers, the Veego solution maximizes user enjoyment from their Internet services 24/7. In real time, Veego notices the usage patterns and connectivity requirements of each user, device and service. Autonomously, it detects, analyzes and repairs problems enabling a smooth quality experience at all times.

About Veego

Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. In real time, the context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience from each connected device and the service it is consuming. From its vantage point in the home router with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause within and beyond the home, and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating self-care and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action recommendations that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance and experience data across the entire user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.

Contact Information:

Veego

Assaf Katan

+972 54 444 7744

Contact via Email

www.veego.io

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813407

Press Release Distributed by PR.com