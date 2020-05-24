Mystical Creatures, Vampires, Witches and a Touch of Romance; Release of New Young Adult Fiction to Support Suicide Prevention

New novel dismantles heteronormativity.

Pacific, MO, May 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gay Novelist, Brett Biaggio, announces the release of his second novel, Pacific Prep: Bloodlines, now available for pre-order. Pacific Prep: Bloodlines is a compelling and fun to read young adult paranormal thriller following three teens as they navigate high school drama, romantic relationships, and the tiny inconvenience of finding out they have unique abilities. Explore Pacific, Missouri; Portland, Oregon; and Edinburgh, Scotland as old friends, new crushes, and reacquainted cousins unite to stop an evil coven fro destroying the last of a kind.

In Support of Teen Suicide Prevention

Brett Biaggio magically mingles characters with an accepting and indifferent society showing how easy it is to create a world in which the only outcasts are the ones causing actual harm. In doing so, Biaggio creates a safe haven for teens who may only need reminding that it’s possible to be accepted and that they are not alone, even if they are part Witch. As Biaggio himself says, “I am lucky enough to have many friends. Most of them just happen to live in books.” Biaggio intends to donate a portion of the sales to suicide prevention and wishes to remind his readers that help is available at 1-800-273-8255.

