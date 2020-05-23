Yayy Naturals Launches India's First Youth Centric Natural Personal Care Brand Yayy! Naturals

Yayy! Naturals was born out of a desire to liberate beauty from high prices, toxic chemicals and all-around bad and non-young vibes.

Delhi, India, May 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Yayy! Naturals Pvt. Ltd. has launched Yayy!, a natural hair and skincare brand developed solely for Millenials. It claims to be the first youth-centric natural personal care brand in India.

"Yayy! Naturals was born out of a desire to liberate beauty from high prices, toxic chemicals, and all-around bad and non-young vibes. Your natural beauty products should be as free-spirited as your natural beauty!" says Ashutosh Singh, CEO of the company.

They have come up with 4 natural hair care products which they plan to increase up-to 15 products covering both hair and skincare in the next 6 months. Given below is the list of the newly launched products.

Scalp Defense Shampoo - Based on Organic Australian Tea Tree & Apple Cider Vinegar, the Yayy! Naturals Scalp Defense Shampoo wins hearts by ensuring complete hair cleaning and making the hair soft and supple.

It's perfect for those who are regularly exposed to the sun for several hours. Daily proper cleaning of the scalp with a 100% natural product like Yayy! Naturals Scalp Defense Shampoo protects the hair cuticle, strengthens the roots and eliminates chances of premature hair-fall.

Scalp Defense Oil - Created with the excellence of organic Australian tea oil, Coconut oil and other natural oils, the Yayy! Naturals Scalp Defense Oil is specially designed for the youth.

Yayy! Naturals Scalp Defense Oil contains Organic Australian Tea Oil, Coconut Oil, Brazil Nut Oil, Organic Rosemary Oil, Organic Neem Oil (Azadirachta Indica), Organic Camphor Oil, Organic Lemongrass Oil, Organic Camphor Oil, Organic Tocopherol, Copaifera Officinalis Resin, and Vitamin E.

Hair Defense Shampoo - Yayy! Naturals Hair Defense Shampoo is created with Organic Moroccan Argan & Red Onion ensuring the complete cure of premature hair falling and graying in millennials.

Youth facing hair fall issues due to rising pollution in air and water want natural yet hip hair care products.

Yayy! Naturals Hair Defense Shampoo is the answer to all their hair related issues. By eliminating chemical shampoos and embracing 100% natural Shampoo, the youth can protect their scalp and their hair from external threats.

Hair Defense Oil - Yayy! Naturals Hair Defence Oil contains enriched Organic Moroccan Oil and Red Onion Oil. Millennials facing premature hair fall are advised to use the hair nourishing and scalp protection Hair Defence Oil.

Designed with the fineness of various essential oils and Vitamin E, the Yayy! Naturals Hair Defence Oil promises to protect the youth's tender scalp skin from the harsh effects of UV rays and pollution.

Hereditary premature baldness can also be restricted by the constant use of the Yayy! Naturals Hair Defence Oil.

