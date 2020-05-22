SkyePoint Decisions Names Jason Weaver Chief Solutions Architect

Dulles, VA, May 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leader in Cybersecurity Solutions, Engineering, Information Technology Operations, and Applications Integration that specializes in serving Federal Government missions, announced today its appointment of Jason Weaver as the company’s Chief Solutions Architect.

As Chief Solutions Architect, Weaver is responsible for proactively driving solutions to solve their clients’ current and emerging challenges. His focus is on determining their customers’ needs and priorities, crafting technical and business solutions responsive to those needs, and leading creation of compelling solutions. In addition, he will engage in building SkyePoint’s technical capabilities aligned with our business objectives and leveraging existing and new partner relationships.

Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO of SkyePoint Decisions, stated, “We are excited about Jason’s new role as Chief Solutions Architect. His experience will strengthen and deepen our ability to apply SkyePoint’s technical expertise to innovatively serve our clients. Jason has demonstrated strong technology and solutions development skills and is steadfast in his commitment to delivering successful IT services. We look forward to leveraging Jason’s broad, dynamic skillset to support SkyePoint’s continued growth.”

Weaver brings over 24 years of experience in IT with 15 plus years leading high-performance IT teams. His strengths include solid analytical and leadership skills with expertise in information security, compliance, and technology infrastructure.

Prior to joining SkyePoint Decisions, Weaver was an Associate Director with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). During his tenure with the PCAOB, he was responsible for developing strategies to address organizational objectives with IT and business leadership. He was responsible for an operations budget that comprised 33% of the overall IT budget.

Before the PCAOB, Weaver was the lead Senior Security Consultant for True North Solutions at the U.S. Department of State. He provided in-depth knowledge of security architecture design, planning, and implementation. He also provided security guidance and governance to application development, network infrastructure, and IT systems groups. In addition, he developed requirements, evaluated products, architected solutions, and implemented design for several security related initiatives.

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client’s ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

