Join Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. H.L. Greenberg and David Cotter, M.D., Ph.D., aka, "The Derm Bros" as they host their 3rd Virtual Happy Hour on Las Vegas Dermatology's Facebook and @lvderm Instagram channels this Friday 5/22/2020 at 4:30pm Pacific Time.

Las Vegas, NV, May 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Because May is skin cancer awareness month, The Derm Bros Virtual Happy Hour Event will focus on skin cancer and scars. People still have Dermatology questions and concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus Quarantine Pandemic in Nevada, and many people are still too scared to leave their homes. Dr. Greenberg had COVID-19 and tested IgG (+) to SARS COV2 Coronavirus exposure on 4/23/2020 and is now thought to be immune. Las Vegas Dermatology would like for you Escape the Quarantine and join, “The Derm Bros” for Round 4 of their Virtual Happy Hour, where they answer your questions live on Facebook or Instagram Friday, 5/22/2020 @4:30 pm under the @lvderm @hlgreenberg or @davidcottermdphd handles.

Dr. David Cotter is an M.D., PhD with a wide range of expertise including Pediatric Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, and Dermatologic Surgery, who joined Las Vegas Dermatology in 2019. Dr. H.L. Greenberg founded Las Vegas Dermatology in 2007 and has a special interest in Psoriasis, Acne, and Scar treatments.

The Derm Bros are keeping people out of the Emergency Room and treating dermatology emergencies and essential Dermatology patients in the Las Vegas Dermatology clinic while offering virtual visits through their Telemedicine services. Trust your Skin to a Board Certified Dermatologist.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1405168419691333/

Turn on, Tune in, grab a drink and think up some interesting Dermatology questions for Las Vegas Dermatology's 2 Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. David Cotter and I on Instagram Live and Facebook Live as we answer all of your Medical Dermatology Questions during this COVID-19 CoronaVirus Pandemic.

Do you have a Dermatology question or concern? Is there a skin condition you would like to understand better or a skin care question you would like addressed? Join Las Vegas Dermatology live, and they will do their best to help answer your questions, "For a Healthier & More Beautiful Life."

H.L. Greenberg, M.D.

And the Staff of Las Vegas Dermatology

653 North Town Center Drive, Suite 414

Las Vegas, NV 89144-0519

Phone (702) 456-3120

Fax (702) 823-1069

www.lvderm.com

Contact Information:

Las Vegas Dermatology

Leslie McSharry

702-456-3120

Contact via Email

www.lasvegasdermatology.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813149

Press Release Distributed by PR.com