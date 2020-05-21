TravCon and Fusion Medical Staffing Help Bring Communities Together with the Meals for Meds Movement

Local healthcare staffing companies are uniting in support of the Meals for Meds movement.

Omaha, NE, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TravCon and Fusion Medical Staffing joined forces in April to launch Meals for Meds in effort to support front-line medical professionals by donating and delivering meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also stimulating local economies by placing orders with local restaurants.

Omaha medical staffing companies, including OneStaff Medical and GetMed Medical Staffing, are joining the movement as Pledged Partners to show their gratitude for the sacrifices and long hours healthcare professionals are working in order to care for and treat those who have fallen ill.

“Community is everything, especially in times of crisis. It’s inspiring to see our community come together to support those on the front-lines. Our competitors are now partners and we’re all working together for a greater good. It’s true, we’re all in this together - why not come together so we can make a positive impact on our community?” said Tara Sprakel, chief marketing officer at Fusion Medical Staffing.

With additional companies like RightSourcing, EmployStream, TextUs and Koley Jessen joining the Meals for Meds movement, over 13,000 meals have already been donated to front-line healthcare professionals nationwide.

Fusion is both excited and humbled about the opportunity to work with TravCon, and as a Pledged Partner, has committed to donating up to 25,000 meals. For every social share on Facebook Fusion Medical Staffing will donate an additional meal (up to 25,000 meals). “It’s the least we can do to show that we care," said Sprakel.

Sprakel continued, “Our mission is to improve the lives of everyone we touch, and we have a real opportunity to make an impact both locally, and nationally. It’d be fantastic to see donations grow to 50,000 meals! But we need more people to get involved and to join the cause.”

Medical professionals and their units can request their meals through the website, or anyone outside of healthcare can make a pledge for any amount or number of meals.

To join the movement, learn more or become a Pledged Partner, visit MealsforMeds.com today.

About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

For more information, visit www.fusionmedstaff.com

About TravCon

Our mission centers on serving the needs of Travel Healthcare Professionals through Community, Knowledge and Inspiration.

For more information, visit www.travelersconference.com

Contact Information:

Fusion Medical Staffing

Sara Winters

(877) 230-3885 extension 178

Contact via Email

fusionmedstaff.com

Marketing Director

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813122

Press Release Distributed by PR.com