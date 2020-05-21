Canidium Launches Pre-Built Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) Solution Packages for Highly Regulated Industries

Canidium, a leading SAP Sales Cloud partner, has announced the first CallidiusCloud Insurance ICM and SAP Agent Performance Management packaged solutions for small, mid-sized, and enterprise companies. These packages are designed specifically for companies in highly regulated industries.

Fort Collins, CO, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, SAP® Customer Experience’s 2020 North American partner of the year, has launched pre-built, packaged solutions for highly regulated industries; such as insurance and financial services. Canidium for CallidusCloud® Insurance ICM and SAP Agent Performance Management is Canidium’s third packaged solution - already having launched Canidium for SAP CPQ, and Canidium for SAP Commissions. Canidium to-date is the only North American SAP Experience partner with packaged solutions within SAP Sales Cloud. Canidium was a long-standing partner of CallidusCloud prior to SAP’s acquisition in 2018, and led in implementations in both 2018 and 2019. With hundreds of projects under their belt, Canidium’s projects are all done at a competitive, fixed fee.

These pre-built, packaged solutions are designed to accelerate the implementation of CallidusCloud Insurance ICM and SAP Agent Performance Management. The packages are new to the ICM space, and Canidium is also the only partner with a dedicated Insurance ICM practice. Many of their consultants have worked for insurance companies prior to being hired at Canidium. Since their practice’s official launch less than a year ago, their team has doubled in size due to the demand for SAP’s insurance ICM product.

“The incentive compensation management industry has seen high levels of growth in the last few years, however industries like health and life insurance need solutions that are tailored to their highly regulated space,” said Canidium’s insurance ICM practice lead, Don Rahn. “Our packaged solutions help these organizations get up to speed, with a team that understands the nuances of this space with many having come from large insurance organizations.”

For those looking to learn more about these solutions, they can visit www.canidium.com/sap-icm.

