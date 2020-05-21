Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FLARES 2.0 Perfect Safety Streak Surpasses 200 Flights

PR.com  
May 21, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Hood River, OR, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System, last week logged its 206th flight while maintaining a perfect safety record, dating back to Jan. 2019.

The team celebrated the milestone briefly, as envelope expansion testing led to a sequence of three FLARES captures in rapid succession, demonstrating a 12-minute cycle time.

“FLARES customers demand robustness, readiness and rapid cycle times,” stated Hood Tech engineer, Cory Roeseler, "and our quick-change batteries support these requirements nicely."

FLARES 2.0 achieves small “footprint” launch and recovery of Tier-2 unmanned air vehicles (UAVs,) without imposing the compromises associated with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) configurations.

Contact Information:
Hood Tech Corp., Mechanical Inc.
Cory Roeseler
541-387-2255
Contact via Email
hoodtechmechanical.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813129

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com