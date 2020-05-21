Pegasus Residential Ranked in NMHC Top 50

Pegasus Residential ranks in Top 50 Management Companies in US by NMHC.

Atlanta, GA, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pegasus Residential is proud to announce that the company has once again ranked in the top 50 management companies by NMHC (National Multifamily Housing Council). This is the fifth consecutive year for Pegasus Residential to make the top-fifty list for U.S. based management companies.

“We are proud to be ranked as one of the top fifty management companies once again this year,” said Lindy Ware. “We owe this privilege to the dedication and success of our on-site teams, as well as the 40+ clients that we serve.”

NMHC is the place where apartment industry leaders come together to guide their future success. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they build to thrive. NMHC strives to create a valuable experience by fostering an inclusive and professional environment for members, guests and staff. The NMHC is the authority in multifamily housing for the ranking of apartment owners, developers and managers.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Their footprint spans more than 48 metro markets, and nationally they oversee operations for more than 33,000 units. Aside from their daily management of the communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to their clients for acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, they also serve as consultants inbranding and marketing, as well as building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and localmarket knowledge for optimal performance. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

Contact Information:

Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802

Contact via Email

www.pegasusresidential.com

