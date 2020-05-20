Hostirian Partners with Skoda Minotti for SSAE 18 SOC 2

St. Louis, MO, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hostirian, LLC, a provider of technological solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II Audit examination for their Colocation Data Center System. Hostirian, LLC retained international business advisory firm Skoda Minotti for its SOC 2® audit work. Hostirian, LLC selected Skoda Minotti after an intensive search based on their reputation as a leading risk advisory and compliance firm.

Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, CICP, CCSFP, partner-in-charge of Skoda Minotti’s risk advisory group said, “We were excited to work with Hostirian from the very start. They are an intriguing organization delivering high-quality services and their business adds to our growing SOC reporting practice.”

SOC 2® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, reporting on controls at a service organization based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide and reporting on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality or privacy. The SOC 2® Type II report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. A service organization may select any or all of the trust service principles applicable to their business and Hostirian chose to report on security. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Hostirian’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for their clients’ confidential data.

Skoda Minotti’s testing of Hostirian’s controls included examination of their policies and procedures regarding network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, Hostirian received a Service Auditor’s Report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.

“The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type II examination audit provides Hostirian’s clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices,” said Ken Cox, CEO.

About Hostirian, LLC

Hostirian is a wholly-owned company of River City Internet Group, LLC. Hostirian is responsible for various activities related to managing client systems. The types of service offerings available are listed below.

Hostirian's data centers are located on 11756 Borman Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 and at 710 N. Tucker, Suite 420, St. Louis, MO 63101. Hostirian's data centers are 10,000 square feet and 16,000 square feet data operation facilities intended to provide uninterrupted power and service for Hostirian clients. The facilities are designed to greatly reduce client downtime and operate under supervision 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. The data centers currently host, monitor and/or manage user systems located within the two facilities. The collocation model is available to all Hostirian clients and allows Hostirian to act as the client’s server or data warehouse.

The collocation model provides 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year on-site live support services for basic reboots, rack or cage space, and power to customer-owned equipment.

About Skoda Minotti

Skoda Minotti is a Certified Public Accounting Firm based in Cleveland, OH offering a variety of tax, finance, and business advisory services in virtually every area of business. The Risk Advisory practice specializes in SOC Reporting, PCI DSS Compliance, HIPAA Compliance and HITRUST validation, FISMA, NIST, ISO 27001, Vulnerability and Penetration Testing, and other regulatory information security assessments. Staffs in Skoda Minotti’s Risk Advisory hold several industry certifications including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT). For more information about Skoda Minotti’s Risk Advisory Services, please visit skodaminotti.com/risk.

Contact Information:

Hostirian

Ken Cox

314-216-7136

Contact via Email

https://www.hostirian.com

