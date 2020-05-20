Petroleum Supplier Hightowers Petroleum Co. Keeps Ohio Running During COVID-19 Pandemic

Cincinnati, OH, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Since March 24, mandatory “stay at home” orders have been in effect for the state of Ohio – excluding essential businesses. Despite the thousands of businesses forced to close their doors, one company has stepped up to keep the state running – laying the foundation for “hope” during this most trying of times. For the past month Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) has kept its doors open, supplying vital energy and fuel services to the state during its most darkest of times.

Because of HPC’s heroic efforts in fueling the state’s Highway Patrol, hospitals, power utilities and grocery stores, Ohio has successfully been able to retain a sense of normalcy with no major hiccups in its supply chains vital public services. Despite the fear and uncertainty, HPC has maintained a full operating staff – taking necessary preventative measures to ensure worker safety.

“As our valued customers get back to work it is our responsibility to ensure our drivers and customers safety. In an effort to ensure all drivers and our customers are safe HPC has implemented safety procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic such as - all drivers must wear masks, have contactless deliveries using technology to transmit bill of ladings and in some cases temperature checks.”

-Stephen Hightower, President & CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co.

As mandatory “stay at home” orders wind down - Governor Mike DeWine recently announced that the state would begin lifting its shutdown orders starting in May; laying out a schedule for re-opening and new requirements in order to limit future outbreaks of COVID-19. Thanks to businesses like HPC, the state of Ohio is in a much stronger position as the entire world tries to recover from the economic damage done because of the pandemic.

HPC began as a licensed Motor Fuel Dealer in 1984. With foresight and continuing innovation, HPC has developed into a “Virtual Marketplace” with the ability to provide gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol, lubricants, oils and greases across the globe. Today, HPC’s customer base includes Ford Motor Company, Duke Energy, General Motors Corporation, DW Morgan Co., P.A.M. Transportation, The Kroger Company, Fed Ex, UPS, AK Steel Corporation, Progress Energy, PEPCO Holdings, Inc., Con-Edison, Catholic Health Partners, The State of Ohio, Greater Dayton RTA, Honda/TRC, University of Miami, Caesers Entertainment, Boarder States Industries, Dallas DART, United Rentals, Dominion Transportation, General Mills and many others.

