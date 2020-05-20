Combat Veteran Finds His Mission Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic; Teaches Others to Find Theirs

Wilmington, NC, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Success Corps is honored to launch this incredibly powerful story from Combat Veteran and 2-time suicide survivor, James McNeil. "Finding Your Personal Mission: Transforming Your Mind To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts" is a book about overcoming obstacles and eliminating suicidal thoughts and was written with the goal of ensuring that nobody walks down the path of suicide, again. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates have skyrocketed and James felt it was his duty to light the pathway for those currently struggling.

"The books foundational promise is more about 'growing' from those moments that almost took us out," James says. "We must search within our soul for that courage to rise up, and tell our story so that others may be inspired to live." This book will also empower friends and family to go above and beyond just saying, “reach out if you need help,” but instead, take those first steps that can literally save lives.

"Finding Your Personal Mission" is set to launch May 20, 2020. You can purchase your copy here: www.amazon.com/dp/B088MLR58M/ref=sr_1_1

James McNeil is U.S. Army Combat Veteran, Motivational Keynote Speaker, Author of Nuggets of Gold, and his newest book, Finding Your Personal Mission. He spent 6 years in the Army and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom as an Aviation Operations Specialist. He has been awarded the Army Commendation twice, along with other distinguished medals and honors. James is also a highly sought-after Motivational Keynote Speaker who speaks at events on the topics of Leadership and Resilience, with the mantra of, “Your story is not over yet.” He is a recent graduate with Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

