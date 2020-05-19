Genesis Acquisitions Responds to COVID-19 with More Career Opportunities

A local marketing firm responds to the COVID-19 Pandemic with more career opportunities.

Camp Hill, PA, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- COVID-19 has affected the lives of everyone on the planet and more than ever people are seeking out better job opportunities to control their livelihood and career paths.

Genesis Acquisitions’ company mission is to help people and the community by providing career opportunities to highly motivated individuals focused on growth and development. Their biggest goal for the year is to promote eight team members into campaign director positions where they can achieve both their financial goals and freedom. The directors of Genesis Acquisitions, Dominique Ellis (CEO & Mobility Campaign Director) and Andrea Bohart (Clean Energy Campaign Director) have plans to achieve their goals during these unprecedented times by demonstrating resilience and adaptability with the implementation of the CDC safety guidelines.

During this pandemic, Genesis Acquisitions demonstrated their creativity by keeping their team members engaged with new training while also providing for their clients. Using their imagination both directors combined their efforts to host a series of Zoom training calls with their team members. Keeping their teams on the path of their professional goals was by far the most important aspect. “Our business is in the business of providing opportunities. Not only for the clients we represent who will undoubtedly lean on us more than ever. But more importantly for our community and giving individuals access to not just a job but a rewarding career,” states Mr. Ellis.

Both directors, Mr. Ellis and Ms. Bohart look forward to relaunching operations. Ms. Bohart states, "The pandemic has provided many opportunities; foremost demonstrating our resilience by strengthening teamwork and networking during this unprecedented time.” This challenging economic and social distancing period has emphasized the value of Genesis Acquisitions and made this marketing firm and its services a high demand business for their clients. Mr. Ellis states, "Times like these our business becomes more valuable to our clients as we provide them a way to earn 100% profit by outsourcing to us to represent and execute their marketing and sales. So it puts us in a unique position for expansion." Getting back to work is going to look different in the interim - of course, there’s going to be minimal contact. Genesis Acquisitions began video interviews on May 18 as they know the local community is eager to get back to work. The clients that Genesis Acquisitions represent have been proactive and provided ideas for them to instill a safe environment. They have invested in new iPads and Apple pencils that will be wiped down after every customer interaction.

Genesis Acquisitions’ vision to be beneficial to the community has been emphasized in many facets. The combined campaigns offer merit to their customers. The Directors of Genesis Acquisitions have their sights on adaptation; thus continuing to conquer their goals for this year. The pandemic has made this marketing firm and its services a high demand business for their clients, so they have opened a number of positions to supply their clients with Marketing Directors, Sales Associates, and Corporate Trainers.

Genesis Acquisitions are re-opening their doors to hire and will drive their business to obtain their goals. They are excited to resume business and have a few recommendations for May graduates: Mr. Ellis' advice, “Block out the noise telling you this is a bad time to graduate. When you find an opportunity-based business that offers a career path, go for it.” Andrea guides everyone interested in taking control of their career, "Do research on the culture of the company; forewarned is forearmed. Tell me a story about who you are and not what you think an interviewer would want to hear. Remember we all had our first interview at one point in life." The clients that Genesis Acquisitions represent have recognized and are capitalizing on the unique opportunities this marketing firm provides.

To apply for a position within our organization, submit your resume online at

www.genesisacquisitions.org

Contact Information:

Genesis Acquisitions

Rochelle Lathan

717-292-8733

Contact via Email

www.genesisacquisitions.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812852

Press Release Distributed by PR.com