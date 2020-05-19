Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Patty E. Fischer Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

PR.com  
May 19, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Anderson, IN, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patty E. Fischer of Anderson, Indiana has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine art.

About Patty E. Fischer
Patty Fisher is a freelance artist for Pastels by Fischer in Indiana. She specializes in pastels and portraits of homes. For the last thirty years, she has been producing works of art showcasing the people in Madison County in Central Indiana and the portraits of the homes they love.

When her three sons were very young, Ms. Fischer changed her medium of oils to pastels where she incorporated the color sticks into serious paintings. She works several pieces into a series. Ms. Fischer continues to produce artwork, recently concentrating on the unique landscape of Central Indiana.

Born on March 23, 1952 in Anderson, Indiana, Patty attended college. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and hiking.

Examples of Patty’s finished work are on display on ArtPal.com under Patty Fischer.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:
Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
Contact via Email
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812042

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com