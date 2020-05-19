Patty E. Fischer Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Anderson, IN, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patty E. Fischer of Anderson, Indiana has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine art.

About Patty E. Fischer

Patty Fisher is a freelance artist for Pastels by Fischer in Indiana. She specializes in pastels and portraits of homes. For the last thirty years, she has been producing works of art showcasing the people in Madison County in Central Indiana and the portraits of the homes they love.

When her three sons were very young, Ms. Fischer changed her medium of oils to pastels where she incorporated the color sticks into serious paintings. She works several pieces into a series. Ms. Fischer continues to produce artwork, recently concentrating on the unique landscape of Central Indiana.

Born on March 23, 1952 in Anderson, Indiana, Patty attended college. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and hiking.

Examples of Patty’s finished work are on display on ArtPal.com under Patty Fischer.

