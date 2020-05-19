Christian Buck Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council

Christian Buck, esteemed performance coach and author of The Sport of School, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council for business and executive coaching.

Charleston, SC, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches.

Christian Buck, an Executive and Performance Coach for executives, athletes, students and teams/organizations, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Christian Buck was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Christian Buck into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Christian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Christian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Christian Buck will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m honored and humbled to be accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council. I feel my unique sports perspective will add value to the Council, and I look forward to collaborating with the Forbes team and Council members,” commented Christian Buck.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

