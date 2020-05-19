Seattle Clinical Massage School - New Seattle Massage School

Seattle Clinical Massage School is the newest massage school in the Seattle area. The Seattle Clinical Massage School program is focused on musculoskeletal assessment and rehabilitation. Seattle Clinical Massage School offers class sizes that are limited to a small number of students so that each massage school student is provided with near-private instruction.

Seattle, WA, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Massage therapy has been around for at least a few thousand years, but schools are continuing to find new and exciting ways to effectively treat patients who have been injured or are in need of relaxation benefits. To that point, those who are interested in an education based around treating people who require musculoskeletal rehabilitation can turn to the Seattle Clinical Massage School, which offers an incredible experience for its students.

New Concept of Massage School Education

The education curriculum found at the Seattle Clinical Massage School is centered entirely around injury assessment and treatment, in addition to patient self-care instruction. Their unique approach provides students with thorough and diverse training in clinical massage therapy and rehabilitation. Students are taught how to detect and evaluate subtle differences between normal joint movements and biomechanics versus abnormal ones, identify the differences between muscular stress tests, and use orthopedic assessments to design an effective treatment plan.

Located in the Fremont Neighborhood

The Seattle Clinical Massage School in the city’s Fremont neighborhood, which is known for unusual outdoor structures, indie shops, modern bars, and varied eateries. The area is also rich in grocery stores, health food stores, environmentally focused businesses, antique shops, and tree-shaded hills perfect for hiking or simply relaxing after a long day. Many residents work at nearby Google and spend their weekends enjoying Gas Works Park, attending the Fremont Sunday Market, taking a stroll along the water at the Canal Park, and visiting the famous troll sculpture under the Aurora Bridge.

Clinical Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation

The instruction at Seattle Clinical Massage School is focused on musculoskeletal rehabilitation. This type of rehabilitation is necessary for a variety of injuries and medical conditions such as traumatic strains, joint dislocations, back pain, arthritis, osteoporosis, tendon injuries and tears, bone tumors, amputation, and similar or related injuries and ailments. This focus on injuries to muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons allows students to develop a professional understanding and implementation of rehabilitation techniques that will increase a client’s ability to function more normally, allow them to reduce symptoms, and improve their overall well-being.

Limited to Small Class Sizes

When the Seattle Clinical Massage School was first created, one of its primary focuses was to provide instruction that was as close to one-on-one as possible. To accomplish this feat, it was decided early on that class sizes would be limited to a small number of students so that each person in the class could be provided with near-private instruction and be able to ask questions whenever necessary. This approach has enabled students to become more knowledgeable and adept at a faster pace than other similar facilities are able to achieve.

Elite Group of Faculty and Students

The Seattle Clinical Massage School strives to be the very best at what it does and one of the ways they accomplish this is by organizing an elite group of faculty members and students. The faculty includes a diverse group of healthcare professionals including physical therapists, chiropractors, clinical massage therapists, and acupuncturists. Together with an elite group of students that are selected through a specialized selection process and state-of the-art educational tools and equipment, the school has accomplished an astounding level of success.

Payment Plans and Student Loans Available

To ensure the highest level of student admissions and acceptance, the Seattle Clinical Massage School offers different payment options for tuition. In addition to monthly payment plans based on the financial needs of each applicant, student loans are also available from a variety of credit unions and other private lenders. Plus, financial assistance and scholarship options are often available to certain students. And if you don’t need financial assistance and are able to pay tuition in full, you’ll receive a $500 discount off the full price.

Educational Partnership with Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts

The Seattle Clinical Massage School is proud to have aligned itself as an educational partner with the Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts. The Northwest Academy has spent 15 years cultivating effective massage techniques throughout the massage therapy profession and using their knowledge to provide effective education and teaching tools to a wide variety of students. With this partnership, the students and faculty at Seattle Clinical Massage School have access to a marvelous amount of support, in addition to educational and career opportunities.

Final Thoughts on the Seattle Clinical Massage School

The Seattle Clinical Massage School provides a professional, exciting atmosphere designed to teach its students the best massage therapy techniques for musculoskeletal rehabilitation. Using excellent instruction and state-of-the-art equipment, students learn the most advanced analysis and rehabilitation techniques available in the industry. Thanks to small class sizes, top-tier faculty, various financial options, and related attributes centered around massage therapy instruction, students are given all the tools they need for success in both the school and the real world.

