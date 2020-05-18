Denver Startup, Cleanio, Releases a Revolutionary Cleaning App; Offers on Demand Cleaning for Real Estate Professionals, Tenants, and Homeowners

Denver based Cleanio LLC just released an on demand cleaning App that makes getting a home cleaning fast and easy. The Cleanio App brings a cleaner to the door with just a few taps on a smartphone. The app is free to download from the Apple App store. Founders Jason and Katie Hubbard leveraged technology to get insured and professional cleaners to the door as early as the next day. Service includes Move out, Home Sanitizing Clean, and Home Cleaning.

Denver, CO, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Denver based Cleanio LLC just released an on demand cleaning App that brings a cleaner to the door with just a few taps on a smartphone. The app is free to download from the Apple App store. Founders Jason and Katie Hubbard discovered a way to get insured and professional cleaners to the door as early as the next day.

The app was designed for real estate agents, tenants, and homeowners alike and was created to deliver a faster and easier way of getting home cleaning on the day and time the client chooses with flat rate pricing. Real estate agents that need move out cleanings to prepare new home listings or gift a professionally cleaned home when their buyers walk in the door now have an easy way to get it done. Homeowners and tenants can use the app if they are moving out, need to sanitize after someone is sick in their house, or the dust is piling up and they want a home cleaning.

Cleanio brings a new revolutionary idea with “on demand” cleaning that was driven by feedback from real estate professionals that had trouble finding quality move out cleaners when they needed them. Add the new importance of having home sanitizing cleanings in the COVID-19 environment and you have the idea behind cleaning on demand.

The Cleanio App is currently available in the Apple App store and service is available in the Denver Metro Area.

Find the app at apps.apple.com/us/app/cleanio/id1501008519

“We want the cleaning experience to feel like magic, click a button and your house is cleaned...presto! That is why our app and logo is represented by a cleaning Genie. We are out to provide the best cleaning and scheduling experience in the industry," said Co-founder and President Jason Hubbard.

The founders were well aware of the issues that arose when it was time to find a cleaner. Bidding, back and forth pricing, managing cleaners, finding cleaners that had time to do detailed cleanings, and the luck of getting a clean that meets expectations was a problem that needed a solution. After 18 years in the cleaning industry, Jason and Katie leveraged technology and their extensive network to solve these issues and find cleaners that will do a phenomenal job-on demand.

“We knew there had to be an easier way. We found we were not alone and most people wanted, a fast, peace of mind experience that they didn’t have to manage themselves. We are proud that we have done that with this App,” said Co-founder Katie Hubbard.

Cleanio expects to expand nationally in the next few years. For now, the App is available in the Denver Metro area. You can find the app with the “Cleaning Genie” in Apple’s App store under the name Cleanio.

