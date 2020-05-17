Award Winning Haitian Artist Natalie Jean and Multi-Talented Canadian Artist Rory Gardiner Release Country Single

"Natalie Jean consistently delivers amazing music that stays with me long after my first listening." – ToneFlame Magazine. Rory Gardiner is a professional entertainer, who has been captivating audiences of all sizes, in multiple countries, on multiple platforms for over 15 years.

Kensington, MD, May 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Jean and Rory Gardiner are excited to announce the much-anticipated release of their new Country single, "Not Over You."

The song is about that one love that keeps lingering on in your mind. Even though you try to move on, you know that past love was the one.

Written by Rory Gardiner and produced by Jeremy Fisher, the song is readily available for streaming and purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.

Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she is nominated for her song “I Am” in the 2020 Hollywood Music and Media Awards. She is a Gold Medal Winner for her song “You Don’t Know Me” in the Global Music Awards. She won Versatile Artist of The Year in the 2019 Josie Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.

Rory Gardiner’s music has been heard on television shows starring actors like Kevin Nealon, or pro athletes like Chris Bosh and Arnold Palmer. His original tunes have been recorded by other artists, or used for podcasts, mobile apps, and commercials airing daily throughout North America. Rory Gardiner was a 2018 CCMA Nominee. He has appeared on multiple CMT nationally broadcast reality show and shared the stage with a number of great country acts, like Keith Urban.

Contact Information:

Natalie Jean Music

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430

Contact via Email

http://www.natalie-jean.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812692

Press Release Distributed by PR.com