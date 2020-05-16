Reach Out and Read Welcomes New Board Members

Key appointments including CEO and Executive Vice President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Mark DelMonte join the Reach Out and Read National Board of Directors to help promote early childhood literacy for nearly 5 million children in the United States.

Boston, MA, May 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Reach Out and Read welcomes American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) CEO/Executive Vice President Mark Del Monte and Lilly deSouza Burr from Adjuvant Capital to the national, early literacy organization’s Board of Directors.

“Mark and Lilly join the organization at a critical time and bring extensive expertise and insight to our team. Building upon the longstanding collaboration between Reach Out and Read and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Mark’s joining our Board of Directors reaffirms the commitment that both of our organizations have for the healthy development of children. And Lilly’s experience in global health significantly deepens our organizational capacity in ways that are directly aligned with our strategic vision,” said Reach Out and Read CEO, Brain Gallagher.

Mark serves as the CEO/Executive Vice President of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Mark has for many years been a strong supporter and advocate of early literacy programs including Reach Out and Read.

“Especially now, Reach Out and Read is an essential program to help families connect and promote social-emotional development. I am honored to join the board of directors and look forward to continuing the strong relationship between the American Academy of Pediatrics and Reach Out and Read,” said Mark. Prior to Marks roles at AAP, he served as Director of Policy and Government Affairs for the AIDS Alliance for Children, Youth & Families. Mark’s values align well with Reach Out and Read, from his understanding of nonprofits, public relations, advocacy activities to his vast experience working with organizations devoted to the health and well-being of children.

Lilly is an associate at Adjuvant Capital, a life sciences investment firm focused on global health. Earlier this year, Lilly joined the Reach Out and Read Development Committee, and very quickly brought strategic insight and expertise to the committee’s efforts and planning.

"As a child, reading and storytelling with my parents was not just the source of many fond memories but was undoubtedly crucial to my development through childhood and beyond. I am thrilled to be joining the board of Reach Out and Read and look forward to working with such a passionate, multi-disciplined group to scale the program across the country and further explore the connection between literacy and health," said Lilly.

Learn more about their respective backgrounds at www.reachoutandread.org

Contact Information:

Reach Out and Read

Jennifer Tegan

617-980-2153

Contact via Email

www.reachoutandread.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812640

Press Release Distributed by PR.com