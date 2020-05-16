Accomplished Metrology Industry Executive Joins ECM – Global Measurement Solutions

Topsfield, MA, May 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ECM – Global Measurement Solutions today announced that Pete Edmonds will be joining the privately-owned, global, metrology services company as Vice President of Business Development effective May 2020.

Pete Edmonds will be joining ECM from FARO Technologies, where he spent the last two decades climbing the ranks from Senior Account Manager to Vice President of Sales and 3D Manufacturing for Global Strategic Accounts. Edmonds will be bringing his extensive experience in sales and business development to ECM – Global Measurement Solutions. With ECM’s most recent acquisition of Actus3D, a privately owned company leading the building information modeling (BIM) industry, ECM has strengthened it’s growth initiatives to the world of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC). Along with his all-encompassing experience in sales and manufacturing, Edmonds brings abundant knowledge and involvement in this growing AEC industry which will greatly support ECM’s current initiatives.

“I’ve known Gary Confalone, CEO of ECM for over 25 years. We were fortunate enough to always work within the same circles together through the partnership of ECM and FARO Technologies,” says Pete Edmonds. “As I look ahead to my future, I wanted to bring my expertise in working with a larger publicly traded corporation like FARO to a smaller, privately-owned company that focuses solely on performing the metrology services as opposed to selling capital equipment. The service industry has always fascinated me and I can’t think of a better way to use what I have learned from my years at FARO to help Gary grow his business exponentially within the next five years.”

“Pete Edmonds and I have worked closely through the years as industry partners collaborating to grow two seperate companies. I look forward to finally working together to grow ECM,” says Gary Confalone, President/CEO at ECM “Pete is the definition of a sales pioneer. ECM has grown exponentially in the last five years and with Pete leading my team, I know we will continue to serve more and more customers and break into new industries, fulfilling my passion for providing the highest quality measurement solutions with this company I built on a global level.”

About ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (ECM)

ECM - Global Measurement Solutions is a globally recognized metrology service company focused on 3D laser scanning, building design, and documentation services. Its team of expert engineers delivers a wide range of services, including quality dimensional metrology, scanning and alignment, calibration, equipment rentals, and reverse engineering. An industry leader for 20 years, ECM’s licensed architects and certified metrology engineers provide specialized technical services, as well as equipment rentals and calibrations. The MA-based firm successfully caters to a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, power generation, aerospace, construction, and shipbuilding. ECM takes pride in the ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ dimensional metrology, 3D scanning, and architectural engineering needs.

