LAMO Footwear Takes a Charitable Step with HOLLIBLU Nurses Network

PeakPRgroup proudly announce LAMO Footwear donate a 1000 pairs of their footwear to deserving nurses during the HOLLIBLU network as a thank you for their service during COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LAMO Footwear is proud to announce the successful start of the new partnership with HOLLIBLU, an organization which supports the nurse’s community nationwide.

To get things off to a great start, the fashion forward footwear brand kicked off the new partnership generously donating 1000 pairs (Valued at $50,000+) of their comfortable, stylish, high quality footwear to much deserved nurses across the nation.

Also included in the partnership, LAMO will partner with HOLLIBLU on select fundraising opportunities in the future, and has dedicated a nurse’s only, private page on their website which displays a selection of various handpicked styles for the nurses to choose from. Future LAMO styles will also be hand selected at a later date with a percentage of sales being donated to directly HOLLIBLU.

*HOLLIBLU have recently partnered with Show Me Your Stethoscope Foundation http://smysofficial.com/nursemembership/ which has created a massive outreach of 660,000 nurses.

The new partnership was the brainchild of peakPRgroup CEO Christine Peake who works with both LAMO and HOLLIBLU, “I knew LAMO wanted to help the first responders during these times and I was hearing everyday how the HOLLIBLU nurses were suffering and exhausted, so I thought let’s give them a little comfort.”

LAMO CEO and Founder Joseph Li said, “I am proud of what LAMO has become as a standalone brand and we are grateful to our loyal customers during these unusual times. We are also extremely grateful to the nursing community and we wanted to show our gratitude to the nurses who each day step into the danger zones of hospitals. We just hope that after a stressful day of being the heroes that they are, we ease them into stepping into a little comfort.”

LAMO COO Jerry Breig said, “This is LAMO’s way of saying thank you to the first responders who have tirelessly worked throughout the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. We are more than happy to help in any way we can during these troubling times, HOLLIBLU are a unique organization and they are hands on to make the life of a nurse easier, they support nurses and we are proud support them!”

“HOLLIBLU even stepped in to make the process and easy transition for us regarding logistics, it was a no brainer for us,” said Mark Sweetser, Marketing Director, Marketing who also recently discussed the partnership with FOX11 News anchor, 16-time Emmy winning Christine Devine.

CEO and Founder of HOLLIBLU Cara Lunsford said, “HOLLIBLU is incredibly grateful for our partnership with LAMO Footwear! LAMO really came through this Nurses Week with a giveaway of 1000 free slippers! LAMO showed our nurse community that there are companies out there who truly value all their hard-work and want them to feel a little bit of comfort when they come home from 12 hours on their feet. We look forward to a life-long partnership with this amazing company. Thank you again LAMO for seeing nurses and caring for them in this way.”

About LAMO Sheepskin Inc.:

Founded in 1995, LAMO is an authentic sheepskin footwear brand based in Southern California. Having recently expanded into active lifestyle footwear as well, LAMO styles are available across 4,000 retail locations globally. From classic sheepskin styles and moccasins to house shoes and casual footwear, LAMO promises that every step taken will be done in California Comfort™. Through a philanthropic lens, LAMO currently supports the Saving Sophie Foundation and F Cancer.

To shop LAMO:

www.lamofootwear.com

About HOLLIBLU: HOLLIBLU is a community and technology exclusively for nurses. We help nurses to connect with professional opportunities, organize their professional life, restore their passion for nursing and empower them to thrive. We believe in a world where empowered nurses will transform the industry in which they serve.

To learn more, visit us online at www.holliblu.com

