Platinum Partners Facility Owners Mary Molloy & Bob Mikulak

Indianapolis, IN, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Investing, a company always dedicated to not only remaining educated in all that is done, but sets out to teach everything that is needed to learn in order to succeed. Students turned partners are one of the proudest ways in which Self Storage Investment can show not only the drive for educating, but the drive for building relationships that succeed.

⁣Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to welcome to the ranks, their Platinum Partner students Mary Molloy and Bob Mikulak. Their storage facility - Ramsey Storage Center is located in Ramsey, MN is a 800 unit, 126k sq.ft facility that was closed back in April 2019. Molloy and Mikulak mentioned when asked why they liked the deal stated, “there is virtually no self storage in Ramsey," so this deal was of particular interest to the business partners.

With the abundant knowledge they learned from Self Storage Investing's educational Mastery Platinum platform and partnership, nothing but success is seen on the horizon for these two.

Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing are so excited to partner with Molloy and Mikulak and to see their self storage success with Ramsey Storage Center.

"One step closer to Self Storage World Domination." - Scott Meyers, Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing, Owner

