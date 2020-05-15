Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Hires Three New Soccer Agents

PR.com  
May 15, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

New York, NY, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY announced Wednesday (May.13) that it is bolstering its sports team by adding three new agents to its soccer division staff, with Sam Reavis and Fernando Samayoa (Los Angeles) and Matthew Wilson (New York) joining the company.

The agency’s other executive promotion was Michael Galullo who will now head the women's soccer division.

“Being able to hire quality agents during a time when other agencies are laying staff off is a testament to our stellar reputation within the industry. We look forward to continuing our growth pattern and excited to see the players getting back on the pitch,” HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY CEO Paris D'Jon said in a statement.

http://www.hypeprojects.com

Contact Information:
HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY
Jenni Fence
212-301-0559
Contact via Email
www.hypeprojects.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812555

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com