HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Hires Three New Soccer Agents

New York, NY, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY announced Wednesday (May.13) that it is bolstering its sports team by adding three new agents to its soccer division staff, with Sam Reavis and Fernando Samayoa (Los Angeles) and Matthew Wilson (New York) joining the company.

The agency’s other executive promotion was Michael Galullo who will now head the women's soccer division.

“Being able to hire quality agents during a time when other agencies are laying staff off is a testament to our stellar reputation within the industry. We look forward to continuing our growth pattern and excited to see the players getting back on the pitch,” HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY CEO Paris D'Jon said in a statement.

